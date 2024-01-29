Alleged rights violation: Man sues EFC C, demands N500m

A 75-yar-old businessman, Michael Kundera, has prayed an FCT High Court to order the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to pay him N500 million in damages for allegedly violating his fundamental rights.

Other respondents are the former EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, one Calistus, an officer with the agency, and the Fidelity bank Plc.

Kundera through his counsel, Mr O Orji in suit no CV/6258/23 before the court, said that he was invited, detained and refused administrative bail in a matter already decided by an FCT high court.

According to him, the matter is also pending at the court of appeal marked CA/ABJ/CV/533/2021 against the principle of pendent lite.

”I am 75 years and did not find it funny being dragged about even when the judgment of the court was shown to the respondents,” he said.

He therefore prayed the court for an order to declare that his arrest and detention on May 15 and 16 2023 as unlawful.

He added that it was unconstitutional and a gross violation of his fundamental rights as guaranteed under sections 35 (4)(5) and 36 (1) and (5) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

According to him, we are asking the court for an order of declaration that the respondents have exceeded their bounds by their continued invitation and threats on the applicant.

“Order restraining the respondents from continued invitation, threat to re arrest and detain the applicant.

“Payment of N500 million as exemplary or aggravated damages for the unconstitutional, inexplicable, unjust, uncouth and barbaric contravention of the applicant’s fundamental rights”, he said.

Counsel for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, Mr C Obasi told the court that they had filed counter affidavits before the court.

Meanwhile the fourth respondent according to the applicant’s counsel did not file any reply.

Justice Peter Kekemeke fixed April 29 for judgment. (NAN)

By Edith Nwapi

