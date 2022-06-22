Alleged Rape: Judges conference stall Karen’s case

Proceedings of the alleged rape and death case of Karen Akphagher at the Federal High Court, Abuja was on Wednesday stalled as the judge was said to be attending a conference.

Karen, a 14-year-old girl, was allegedly raped at Premiere Academy, Lugbe and later died due to complications resulting from the alleged rape.

The court had on June 1, struck out the application filed by the school seeking to stop the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) from investigating the matter.

Instead, the court ordered an accelerated hearing of the substantive suit and fixed it for June 22, which is the same day Karen died in 2021.

However, the matter could not be heard as the trial judge, Justice Evelyn Maha was said to be attending the National Association of Women Judges of Nigeria (NAWJN) conference holding in Abuja.

The matter has now been fixed for July 1.

Premiere Academy had filed a suit seeking to stop the FCCPC from investigating the circumstances that led to the alleged rape and death of Akphagher. (NAN)

