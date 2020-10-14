Alleged rape: Court admits 36-year-old man to N500,000 bail

Delivering a ruling, Justice Peter Kekemeke, ordered the defendant to produce one surety in like sum.

The police charged Abdullah, a vulcaniser at Jabi, Abuja with rape.

An FCT High Court on Wednesday, admitted a 36-year-old man, Omika Abdullahi, who allegedly raped a mentally challenged woman to bail in the sum of N500,000.

Kekemeke also ordered that the surety must show evidence of his means of livelihood and must be a resident of FCT.

He adjourned the matter until Dec. 8, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 10 a.m., on Jan. 28, 2020 at Wuye, Abuja.

He alleged that the defendant sexually abused a 19-year-old woman who was mentally challenged.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code. (NAN)