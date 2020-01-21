Alleged protest: Police cordon off Gani Fawehinmi Park

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday cordoned off the popular Gani Fawehinmi Park, at Ojota in Lagos State.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited the park observed that the place was calm as at noon.

NAN gathered that there were insinuations that some people had wanted to stage a protest there in support of a recently inaugurated regional security outfit.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, however, declined commenting on the development when NAN put a call through to his cell phone.(NAN)