Alleged procurement fraud: EFCC again files 20 amended charges against Emefiele

The Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday filed an amended 20-count charge against the suspended governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele in an FCT High Court.

By Edith Nwapi

EFCC dragged Emefiele to court earlier on six counts bordering on alleged breach of procurement procedure in the award of the contract to April1616 Investment Limited.

The anti-graft agency had in August 2023, charged Emefiele and Sa’adatu Yaro and a company, April 1616 Investment Limited with breach of the procurement Act in respect of the purchase of some vehicles.

EFCC’s lawyer, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, on Nov. 28 drew the attention of the court to an amended charge dated Nov. 8, 2023.

In that charge Emefiele was the sole defendant and the charges reduced from 20 to six, to which Emefiele pleaded not guilty.

Justice Hamza Muazu on Nov. 22, 2023, granted him bail in the sum of N300 million.

Muazu in addition, ordered for two sureties in the like sum of the N300 million who must have property in Maitama district of Abuja.

The sureties who must in addition present the title documents and certificates of occupancy (C of O) to the court for verification.

The judge further added that Emefiele should submit to the registrar of the court his travelling documents and must be within Abuja within the period of his trial.

However, when the case came up today, Oyedepo told the court that they filed another amended charges of 20 counts against Emefiele.

He said they filed the defendant just yesterday.

Responding, defendant ‘s counsel, Matthew Burkaa, SAN, told the court that he needs time to study the new charge sheet.

Subsequently, Justice Muazu adjourned the case until Friday for rearriagment. (NAN)

