Alleged police stray bullet kills teenager in Ibadan

By Suleiman Shehu

A stray bullet fired by a policeman has allegedly killed a teenage boy on his way to school in Ibadan on Tuesday.

An eyewitness account stated that the incident occurred at the Ibadan airport junction, along Old Ife Road.

According to a commercial motorcyclist, Dauda Oseni, the deceased, with his twin brother, was in his father’s car on his way to write his final WAEC papers when the incident happened.

“A team of police officers, while pursuing suspected Yahoo boys, fired gunshots which mistakenly hit the teenager who was inside his father’s car.

“The father of the deceased got to know about the incident when the other twin brother raised an alarm, seeing blood gushing from his brother.

“The father subsequently packed his vehicle while onlookers reached out to them for possible assistance, but the boy died on the spot,” Oseni explained.

Another eyewitness, a vulcaniser, who pleaded anonymity, said the boy, in his school uniform, was rushed to Welfare Hospital within the area for treatment, where he was confirmed dead.

“The aggrieved public, protesting the incident, carried the remains of the deceased to the State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, attempting to see Gov. Seyi Makinde,” said the witness.

The source said the protesters were received by the governor’s Executive Assistant on Security, Mr Sunday Odukoya, who assured that the government would take up the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oyo State Police Command’s spokesperson had yet to reply to calls and messages put across to him at the time of filing the report. (NAN)