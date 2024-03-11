Alleged P&ID scam: Lawyer testifies against fleeing Briton, James Nolan

A legal practitioner, Nnedimma Eiyisi, on Monday, testified against a Briton and Director of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Ltd, Mr James Nolan, at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Eiyisi, while being led in evidence-in-chief by the EFCC’s counsel, Bala Sanga, revealed how she registered another company, Micad Project City Services Ltd, at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on Nolan’s instruction.

The lawyer, who is the 3rd prosecution witness (PW3), told Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the anti-graft agency had sued Micad Project City Services Ltd and Nolan as 1st and 2nd defendants in the money laundering charge filed before Justice Egwuatu.

The judge had granted the EFCC’s application to continue Nolan’s trial in absentia after he jumped bail and fled the country since 2022.

Although Nolan was said to have been arrested by the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) on Jan. 27 in Italy, he was yet to be extradited back to Nigeria to face his trial.

Giving her testimony on Monday, Eiyisi said: “I am a lawyer at Ivory Chambers.

“I am here in respect of CAC documents I filed for Micad Project City Services Ltd on the instruction of Nolan.

“Sometime in 2016, my principal informed me that a client will give me a call to file a CAC document.

“Later that day, I received a call from the client who introduced himself as James Nolan.

“He informed me that he needs to bring himself in as a director of the company.

“I asked who are the directors and he gave me information and this was filed at CAC.

“I informed him that I will prepare the CAC Form 7 and leave it with the secretary so that the directors can sign.

“Couple of weeks later, our secretary informed me that I have documents and inside the documents was CAC Form 7; board resolution appointing James Nolan as the director; consent letter accepting to be director by James Nolan.

“Once I received these documents, I proceeded to CAC to file same.

“After a couple of days, I checked back and the application was approved.

“So I made the necessary payment and came back a couple of days later to collect the CTC (certified true copies) of these documents

“Immediately I collected the documents, I left it with the office secretary for dispatch and called the client to inform him that the documents are ready,” the PW3 narrated.

The witness admitted that she was invited by the EFCC in respect of CAC Form 7 which she filed on Nolan’s behalf.

The document was then admitted in evidence and marked as exhibit by the judge after Nolan’s lawyer, Michael Ajara, did not oppose its admissibility.

After Eiyisi was cross examined by Ajara, she was discharged from witness box and the trial was adjourned until March 12 for continuation.

Meanwhile, before the commencement of trial, Justice Egwuatu asked Ajara if Nolan’s whereabouts had been known.

“Have you not seen your client Mr Ajara?” the judge asked, but the lawyer responded in the negative.

“So who is paying you since you have still not seen him?” Justice Egwuatu asked rhetorically.

“My lord, we are relying on the prosecution to assist us (to find him),” Ajara said.

Sanga, however, informed the judge that Nolan was arrested on Jan. 27 in Italy by the INTERPOL.(NAN)

By Taiye Agbaje