Alleged P&ID scam: EFCC insists Grace Tiaga’s death certificate be produced

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Counsel, Mohammed Hussain, on Wednesday in an FCT High Court insisted that a former director of legal services at the petroleum ministry, Grace Tiaga’ s death certificate be produced before the court.

Taiga is standing trial before Justice Olukayode Adeniyi on allegations bordering on bribery in the controversial Gas Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) between Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

She was dragged before the court by the EFCC on an amended 13-count charge bordering on bribery, among others.

The anti-graft commission alleged that Taiga received bribe through her offshore bank account in signing the controversial GPSA

EFCC further claimed that she violated various laws by entering into the Agreement without prior approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and a certificate of no objection to the contract from the Bureau of Public Enterprise (PBE).

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations preferred against her.

The deceased was first arraigned on Sept 20, 2019 before the court in the case, marked, FCT/HC/CR/504/19, on a- eight-court charge .

The EFCC first amended the charge against the defendant on Oct. 3, 2020 to 11-count and later further amended it to 13-count on Jan. 10, 2021.

The prosecution called eight witnesses to testify against the defendant and closed its case on Feb. 27, 2023, then the court directed the defendant to open her defence.

At the hearing of the case on Nov 4, 2023, however, counsel for Taiga, Daniel Alumun, informed the court that the defendant passed on on August 1, 2023 at a hospital in Abuja.

Alumun tendered a letter, titled, “Hospital Death Declaration”, from Primus International Super Speciality Hospital, Karu New Extension, Abuja, to notify the court of the demise of Taiga.

In view of the unfortunate development, the defendant counsel, urged the court to dismiss the charge.

EFCC counsel however, insisted that a death certificate must be brought before the court by the defence in compliance with the law before the court could dismiss the case.

Justice Adeniyi then directed that a death certificate be produced before the court.

He then adjourned the case until today

for compliance with the law by the defence.

When the matter came up today, the defendant counsel earlier told the court that the death certificate was not ready.

He prayed the court to allow him more time to get it.

The prosecuting counsel insisted that the certificate must be brought to the court as stipulated by the law before decision can be taken.

Justice Adeniyi however, adjourned until March 6, for further report on the death certificate. (NAN)

By Edith Nwapi

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

