Alleged perjury: Court adjourns suit against Matawalle until Wednesday

By Shuaib Sadiq

A Federal High Court in Gusau on Monday adjourned until Wednesdayfor definite hearing in the alleged perjury suit filed against Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara.

Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu adjourned the matter after granting a request by Mr K.M. Nura, Counsel to the plaintiff, the Northern Youth Assembly.Nura, in a letter transmitted to the court, requested for adjustment to a convenient date between Nov.14 and Nov.18 as a result of ill health.The court on Nov. 3 dismissed the application brought by Action People’s Party (APP) seeking to be joined in the alleged perjury suit against Matawalle. Bappa-Aliyu in a ruling, dismissed the application for lack of merit and adjourned to Nov. 7, 2022 for hearing of the substantive suit.Mr Usman Ndaliman, Counsel to the APP on Oct. 27, brought the application seeking to be joined as third claimant in the substantive suit.

The Northern Youth Assembly and one Mannir Haidara had initiated the suit as first and second claimants in the suit.In the substantive suit, the plaintiffs claimed that there were discrepancies in the academic and birth certificates Matawalle presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest in the 2023 governorship election.

The case, earlier filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, was transferred to the Federal High Court Gusau, and was listed for mention on Oct. 4, and adjourned to Oct.19, for further mention.

When the case came up on Oct. 19, the judge again, adjourned the matter to Oct. 27, for definite hearing.

At the resumed hearing on Oct. 27, the APP counsel drew the attention of the court to an application filed by his client seeking to be joined in the suit as claimant.

Ndaliman said his motion followed an application dated Oct. 20 and filed Oct. 21, before the court.

He said that the APP’s application was accompanied by an affidavit and a written address.

Counsel to Matawalle and three other respondents, acknowledged that they had been served with copies of the application.

The other respondents include All Progressives Congress (APC), it’s Zamfara state chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani and INEC.

The counsel did not object to the application and the court, therefore adjourned until Oct. 31 to rule in the APP application, which was shifted to Nov. 3.

However, counsel to Matawalle, Ahmed Raji, SAN, filed a motion of preliminary objection in the matter.

He said that the “plaintiffs were not known to law” as they were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as required by law.

The documents provided by the plaintiffs contained in suit number FHC/GS/CS/27/2022, claimed there were three different dates of birth submitted on three occasions to INEC by Matawalle between 2015 and 2022.

The petitioners claimed that the documents Matawalle presented to INEC for the 2015, 2019 and 2023 elections regarding his secondary school qualifications were also not the same.

They prayed the court to declare a case of perjury and non-possession of valid minimum secondary school certificate against the Zamfara governor.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

