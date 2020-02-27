Alleged pension fraud: Absence of EFCC lawyer stalls Faisal Maina’s trial

The absence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, in the Federal High Court,, Abuja, on Thursday, stalled hearing in case filed against Faisal Maina, who is facing charges bordering on money laundering and false asset declaration. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC had, on Feb. 14 before Justice Okon Abang, filed an amended three-count charge against Faisal, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team.He, however, pleaded not guilty to the amended three-count charge.When the case was called at the resumed hearing on Thursday, the prosecution counsel, Abubakar, was not in court and there was no word from the anti-graft agency on why he could not come.However, Faisal’s lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, who was in court alongside the defendant, pleaded with the court on behalf of Abubakar. “It is not in their nature for them not to come to court.“It must be something beyond them for all of them not to be in court.“I apply that the matter be adjourned to the date which is already in the court schedule.“We apologise for this,” he said..“No problem. You are here and your defendant is here but just the prosecution,” the judge responded.Justice Abang, who noted that the matter was adjourn at the instance of the EFCC, fixed the case to March 18 for continuation of cross examination and trial. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Print

