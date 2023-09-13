Alleged Palliative Diversion: Don’t compromise, Nasarawa Speaker tasks committee

By Awayi Kuje

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has tasked the 7-man committee set up by the House to investigate alleged diversion of palliatives by some government officials and stakeholders in the state not to compromise their assignment.

Abdullahi also urged them to have fear of God in their findings in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the state.

The speaker gave the task while inaugurating the committee at the Conference Hall of the assembly complex in Lafia on Wednesday.

The speaker urged the committee to do a thorough investigation to unravel the alleged diversion of the palliatives meant for the poor of the poorest in the state.

“You will recall that yesterday, the member representing Doma South Constituency, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Abubakar, raised this matter on the alleged diversion of palliatives meant for the poor by those involved in the distribution.

“The House deliberated on the matter and came up with this 7-man committee, hence the need for your inauguration.

“The purpose of this committee is to unravel alleged diversion of palliatives by those involved in the distribution,” he said.

The speaker therefore charged the committee not to compromise while discharging their duties.

“As I said, we were elected to represent our various constituencies. We are indeed the voices and eyes of our people and we must protect and promote their interest and welfare at all times.

“Please don’t compromise in your duties and you should be fair and just in your assignment.

“In the course of your assignment, if you discover that Mr Speaker is found wanting, don’t hesitate to bring it to the public domain, say it the way it is,” he said.

Abdullahi also enjoined the committee to do their job without fear or favour as well with the fear of God.”

The state number three citizen expressed optimism on the ability of the committee to deliver on the task given to them.

“I have confidence in your abilities to deliver on the assignment given to you,” he said.

The speaker prayed God to guide and protect the committee in carrying the responsibility.

Responding, Mr Abel Bala, the Deputy Speaker of the House and Chairman of the committee, appreciated the speaker and their colleagues for the confidence reposed in them.

The committee chairman pledged not to compromise while discharging their duties.

“I want to promise Mr Speaker and Hon. members that by the grace of God this committee will not compromise in our assignment.

“Also, by God’s grace, justice will be done as we will give fair hearing to all those involved,” he said.

Bala however called on members of the public to avail the committee with more useful information on the alleged diversion of palliatives in their areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those inaugurated included Bala as Chairman; Musa Ibrahim; Esson Mairiga; Hajara Danyaro; Luka Zhekaba; the Minority Leader of the House, Daniel Ogazi, and Danladi Jatau as members, while Safiya Balarabe will serve as the Secretary of the committee. (NAN)

