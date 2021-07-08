Alleged nude pictures: Court to rule in I-G, AGF’s represenation dispute over Ohakim’s case Sept. 27

The Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed Sept. 27 to rule in an application by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to take over the case against former Imo Governor, Ikedi Ohakim. The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Ohakim is facing trial over his alleged threat to release nude photographs of an Abuja-based woman, Mrs Chinyere Amuchienwa.Justice Taiwo Taiwo fixed the date on Thursday after counsel had presented their arguments.

Mr Bagudu Sani, a counsel from the minister’s office told the court that the Police was no longer prosecuting the case as they had filed a notice of discontinuance.Sani said that the matter, as originally filed by the police, had now been transferred to the office of the attorney-general.Sani further told the court that the office of the attorney-general had gone ahead to file an affidavit of compliance.Reacting on behalf of the Police in opposition to the application by the minister, Mr Rufus Dimka said that the Police had filed a complainant/applicant’s counter affidavit.Dimka adopted the 25-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Insp Joshua Yohana and prayed the court to grant the notice of discontinuance and strike out the charge. Counsel to Ohakim, Mr Emeka Etiaba (SAN), however, opposed AGF’s request to take over the matter and prayed the court to dismiss the application.Etiaba said that the content of the affidavit of compliance by the AGF did not, in anyway affect the consequence of the notice of withdrawal of the charge against his client. Justice Taiwo adjourned the matter untill Sept. 27 for ruling.

The Police had in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CS/287/2020, listed the former governor and one Chinedu Okpareke as defendants.Ohakim and Okpareke allegedly threatened to release nude photographs of Amuchienwa if she failed to drop charges of attempted kidnap against them.In the five-count charge dated Nov. 25, 2020, the Police alleged that Ohakim and Okpareke, knowingly and intentionally transmitted communication through a computer system to harass and bully Amuchienwa.According to the Police, the offence is punishable under Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015.NAN reports that a mild drama had played out in court on March 18, where both lawyers for the police and office of the attorney-general appeared as prosecutors in the matter.

Sani, a counsel from the office of the AGF announced his appearance for the prosecution.He said: “The office of the AGF has taken over prosecution of the case from the police through a letter dated March 17.“The letter has been served on the IGP and he acknowledged receipt of same.“

We shall formally file the letter so that the court would take judicial notice of it,” Sani said.Dimka, from the office of the AGF however, raised an objection, saying that it was the IGP that filed the charges against the defendants.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...