Court grants Sowore, 4 others N20m bail each

A Magistrates’ court sitting in Wuse Zone II, Abuja, on Monday admitted Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement and four others bail  in the sum of N20 million each.

Sowore, Peter Williams, Sanyaolu Juwon, Emmanuel Bulus and Damilare Adenola were arrested on New Year’s eve during a procession organised and led by Sowore.

The police had arraigned the five persons last Monday on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and incitement.

Mabel Segun-Bello, the magistrate, had ordered that they be remanded at the Kuje correctional centre.

