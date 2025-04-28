Alleged negligence: Court adjourns case against 2 boat operators

By Thompson Yamput

A Lokoja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday adjourned a case of alleged negligence filed against two boat operators in Kogi, until 26.

The Kogi Police Command, through its National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) wing, char

ged Musa Dangana and Yakubu Dangana, both residents of Lokoja, are charged with conspiracy and negligence that led to a boat mishap that led to the death of 19 out of 60 passengers on boat.

The police accused the defendants, who jointly owned a commercial wooden boat of transporting 60 passengers from the Icupa area of Lokoja Local Government Area to Kacha Market in Niger State without providing life jackets or considering the weather condition on Nov. 29, 2024,

They were alleged to have failed to exercise due vigilance in spite of several warnings against night journey and traveling without life jackets, which allegedly led to the lives lost.

They had pleaded not guilty

When the case came up for further mention before Chief Magistrate Abdullahi Musa-Mopa, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Ubana Ibi, told the court that investigation into the case had been concluded by the police.

Ibi said said that the prosecution would need a date for it to properly beging trial.

“My Lord, we have concluded our investigation in the matter. We shall be asking for a date to enable us come properly before you for hearing of the case, ” he pleaded.

The defence Counsel, Mr Zakari Useni, did not object to the application for adjournment.

“My Lord, although we are not objecting to the application made by the prosecuction, we have not been served with the materials that could guide us on the matter on the adjourned date. ”

“We need to have the necessary materials to enable us file our defence on the matter properly, ” he said.

Chief Magistrate Musa-Mopa ordered the prosecution to make every necessary material on the case available to the defence so that they could come properly on the next adjourned date.

He then adjourned the case until May 26 for hearing. (NAN)(www.nannnews.ng)