Alleged Naira abuse: Edo PDP lauds EFCC for arresting Okungbowa

The Edo Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for swiftly arresting Kelly Okungbowa for alleged Naira abuse.

Okungbowa, also known as Ebo Stone, was the coordinator of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team (PSRT), whose activities were recently suspended for alleged harassment of traders and innocent citizens.

He was arrested by the EFCC after a viral video showed him spraying Naira notes on exotic dancers at a bar on March 9, which sparked public outrage.

In a statement, Chris Nehikhare, the Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, called for a thorough investigation and diligent prosecution of Okungbowa.

Nehikhare emphasised the need for the EFCC to follow the CBN Act of 2007, which criminalised the abuse of Naira notes, such as spraying or mishandling.

“The Edo State Chapter of the PDP commends the EFCC for the swift arrest of Kelly Okungbowa, also known as Ebo Stone, for alleged Naira abuse.

“The swift arrest sends a strong message that such criminal and irresponsible actions will not be tolerated, regardless of the perpetrator’s position or influence.

“We charge the EFCC to carry out thorough investigation on the matter and ensure diligent prosecution in accordance with the CBN Act of 2007 which criminalises the abuse of naira notes, including spraying, stepping on, or mishandling.” he said.

He urged the EFCC to reinforce the seriousness of Naira abuse offences.(NAN)