Alleged N900m fraud: ICPC to arraign ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde July 6

he Independent Corrupt and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) will, July 6, arraign Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged N900 million fraud.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed the date Monday, after counsel to the ICPC, Ebenezer Shogunle, disagreed with the terms of the plea bargain the  counsel, P.A.O. Olorunnisola, SAN, had planned to file before the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operatives of the anti-corruption commission had, March 15, arrested Ojerinde, in Abuja, allegations bordering misappropriation of funds.

The commission said that the former chief executive allegedly multiple frauds, while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).(NAN)

