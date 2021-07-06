Alleged N900m fraud: Court denies ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde bail

July 6, 2021



 Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, refused to grant Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), bail on alleged fraud preferred against him by the Independent Corrupt and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC),

.Justice Obiora Egwuatu declined the oral application bail by counsel to the defendant, P.O  Olorunishola, SAN, after the ICPC lawyer, Ebenezer Shogunle, opposed the submission.

 The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the former chief executive officer of JAMB is the sole defendant the suit marked: CR/97/21 bordering on alleged misappropriation of about N900 million.(NAN)

