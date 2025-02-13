Alleged N90.4m Fraud: Former NHIS Boss Knows Fate on Bail  Feb 27

Justice Chinyere E. Nwecheonwu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Kuchiako, Kuje, Abuja, on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, adjourned till February 27 for ruling on the bail application of former Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme, Professor Usman Yusuf.

Yusuf was arraigned on a five-count bordering on embezzlement, conferring undue advantage, and fraud to the tune of N90, 439, 178.00( Ninety Million, Four Hundred and Thirty Nine thousand, One Hundred and Seventy Eight Naira only).

“Arguing against the application for bail by the defendant, prosecution counsel, Francis Usani in a counter affidavit, informed the court that the offences alleged against the defendant impact on the general well-being of the common man in Nigeria, tarnishing also the image and reputation of the country as a whole and diminishes government’s efforts to sustain development in the country.

“The evidence elicited in the course of investigation against the defendant is overwhelming and can lead to the defendant being convicted by the court. I know for a fact that the applicant failed to comply with the administrative bail conditions granted him by the respondent to report regularly and bi-weekly to the respondent’s office while he was under investigation”, he said.

Usani further argued that the defendant if granted bail will abscond and will not be available to face his trial as the weight of the evidence against him was very strong and compelling.

“It took the respondent’s officers discreet surveillance and high powered intelligence to apprehend the defendant for the purpose of bringing him to court. The defendant has boasted publicly even while in the custody of the respondent that this case will go nowhere as he is highly and politically connected.

Usani further informed the court that the prosecution believed that the defendant is still highly connected and has tremendous influence at the NHIS to temper and influence most of the respondent’s witnesses that will come from the NHIS to testify before the court.

He further submitted that it was the duty of the defendant to “place cogent, sufficient and compelling facts before the court upon which the court would consider his application for bail.

“It is very clear that the affidavit’s evidence deposed to by Bashir Yusuf in support of the application for bail; that the defendant has not supplied materials to persuade this honourable court to grant his prayer, nor ask the respondent to show reason why bail should not be granted.”

Counsel to the defendant, O. I. Habeeb, SAN, in a motion on notice informed the court that the defence are praying for an order of the court to admit the defendant on bail pending his trial in the case on such terms and conditions as the court may deem fit to impose.

He also prayed for any further order the court may decide to make, adding that the offences for which the defendant is charged are bailable offences and that he has satisfied all the necessary conditions for him to be admitted on bail on liberal terms.

Thereafter, Justice Nwecheonwu adjourned the matter for ruling on the bail application to February 27, 2025. The judge still held the order of remanding the defendant in Kuje Correctional Centre pending ruling.











