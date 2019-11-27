Alleged N80m, $156,200 fraud: EFCC docks former Sokoto guber candidate, Kebbe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) governorship candidate, Yusha’u Mohammed-Kebbe before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on an eight-count charge, of conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday, said the complainant, one Major General K. A., alleged that in 2006, while he was in Sudan for a United Nations military operations, the defendant, who is his childhood friend, convinced him to invest in some projects that he was handling.

It added that the complainant transferred the sum of N80 million and $156,200,000 to Kebbe for investment, safe keeping and settlement of personal commitments on his behalf.

According to Uwujaren, the complainant later found out that the defendant had diverted the monies to his personal use and all efforts to recover them had proved abortive.

Count one of the charges reads: “That you, Yusha’u Mohammed Ahmed on or about the 16th day of January, 2017 at Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of the high court of Kaduna, being entrusted with certain property to wit; the sum of $156,200, 000 only, belonging to Major General K. A, and thereby committed criminal breach of trust; an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Law Cap. 89 Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963 and punishable under Section 312 of the same Law.”

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges, upon which the prosecution team, led by D. Ademu-Eteh urged the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in prison custody.

The defence counsel, Y.A. Abass urged the court to grant him bail but the judge remanded him in prison custody.

The case has been adjourned to November 28 for hearing and possible ruling on the bail application.