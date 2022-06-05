Alleged N80bn Fraud: HEDA writes ICAN, seeks investigation, sanction

Following the arrest and detention of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Idris Ahmed, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently over an alleged malfeasance of stealing N80bn from the country’s treasury, the Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Center) has called on Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to subject Ahmed to the institute’s Disciplinary Tribunal for thorough investigation and sanction.

In a letter signed by the Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, the leading Anti-Corruption Organization Civil Society Organisation charged ICAN to rise immediately and protect its imagine before men like Ahmed drags it to the mud, since he is a member of ICAN.

“Mr. Ahmed being a qualified Chartered Accountant was appointed to manage the Federation’s Accounts, however, he allegedly ended up abusing the trust placed on him by the good people of Nigeria and the government. He has contravened the Professional Code of Conduct and Guide for members of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria.”

“By virtue of paragraph 12.0 of the Code of Conduct, a Chartered Accountant is required at all times to comply with the Fundamental Principles of the Institute. These fundamental principles are: integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behavior.”

“It is apparent that Ahmed has breached all the above stated fundamental principles and ethical standard of the Institute by the allegations of embezzlement and stealing public funds, resulting in his arrest and detention by the EFCC.”

“It’s on this note that we call on ICAN to refer our complaint to the Accountants’ Disciplinary Tribunal for proper investigation and maximum sanctions be imposed on its member (Idris Ahmed) so as to deter other members of the noble profession and Institute from subjecting the profession to disrepute and further embarrassing the Institute and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,”

The Non-partisan Human Rights and Development league under the chairmanship of Suraju reiterated its resolve to protect and promote universally recognized human rights, public accountability, transparency and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with International best standards.

“We are set to work for this country, our mandate and exploits in the past remain our driving force. We shall not shudder nor recede in the face of any form of injustice, maladministration or mismanagement of public resources no matter whose ox is gored. What we need in this course is support from some institutions like the judiciary and the media to remake Nigeria for the betterment of all and sundry,” he asseverated.

