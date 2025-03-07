Alleged N80.2bn Fraud: Yahaya Bello Paid Children’s School Fees in Dollars, in Advance

The Third Prosecution Witness, PW3, Nicholas Ojehomon in the trial of a former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, on Thursday, March 6, 2026, narrated before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, how the defendant paid his children’s school fees in dollars and in advance until their graduation.

The witness, an internal auditor in the American International School, Abuja , AISA, who stated that though he didn’t know Yahaya Bello in person, said he was aware that he was a parent to children enrolled in the school.

“I did not know the defendant personally, but I am aware that he is a parent of children enrolled in our school,” he said. Upon reviewing the school’s admission letters, the witness identified the defendant’s children as Zayan Bello, Zara Bello, Farid Bello, Na’ima Bello, and Nana Fatima Bello. He also confirmed that each child was admitted in different academic years. His examination of Exhibit 12, which is the agreement for prepaid tuition fees, revealed that Ali Bello, Yahaya Bello’s cousin had contacted the school in 2021 to pay the children’s fees in advance until their graduation.

Prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro SAN tendered a set of documents in evidence that included certified copies of the AISA admission letters to the defendant’s children, a contractual agreement for prepaid tuition until graduation, teller copies of payments, email correspondences between Ali Bello, Yahaya Bello’s cousin and the school, as well as statements of account from TD Bank USA and the American International School. There was no objection from the defence counsel, and the court admitted the documents as exhibits.

When asked about the payments made, the witness confirmed that significant sums were paid for each child. According to him, Farid Bello’s fees amounted to $90,074, Zara Bello’s to $87,470, Na’ima Bello’s to $26,241, and Nana Bello’s to $18,707.

The prosecution also presented Exhibit 17, a letter from the American International School to the EFCC requesting a valid account number for the refund of the fees. The document indicated two amounts: $845,082.84 and $750,910.84, with the latter sum earmarked for a refund to the EFCC. Exhibit 18, which is a letter from the EFCC to AISA, showed that the refund was to be made in a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) account.

Earlier, the Second Prosecution Witness, PW2, Williams Abimbola, a compliance officer with the United Bank for Africa (UBA), who testified under subpoena presented documents, including a statement of account belonging to the Kogi State Government House. The statement, marked as Exhibit 8, showed a total credit of N53.56 billion and a total debit of N53.55 billion between January 2019 and December 2020.

During cross-examination, the PW2 confirmed that several N10 million withdrawals were made in favour of one Abdulsalam Hudu on December 12, 2018. She further stated that the transactions were done using cheques, processed over the counter.

The prosecution counsel, during re-examination of PW2, clarified that Exhibit 2P1, being the certificate of compliance, was signed on behalf of Edward Bamanga, being the relevant bank official, thus confirming the authenticity of the financial documents. “All records presented are verifiable and were duly obtained in line with legal procedures,” the prosecution counsel stated.

The defence counsel J.B. Daudu, SAN, bickered that the witness as an Abuja-based compliance officer of UBA could scrutinize an account, domiciled in Lokoja Branch of her bank.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter till Friday, March 7, 2025 for continuation of trial.