Alleged N80.2bn Fraud: Court Admits Account of American International School as Exhibit against Yahaya Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Monday, February 24, 2025, presented its first round of witnesses in the trial of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Bello is facing a 19-count charge of criminal breach of trust and money laundering amounting to N80.2 billion. The charges are in violation of Section 18(a) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

The EFCC’s first witness, Segun Joseph Adeleke, General Manager of EFAB Properties Limited, testified under examination by the EFCC’s lead counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN.

During questioning, Adeleke confirmed that a property located at House 12, 59 Crescent, Fifth Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja, was purchased by one Nuhu Mohammed for N70 million. He explained that the payment was made via bank transfer and that his company issued relevant documents, including proof of payment and allocation letters.

Further inquiries revealed that EFAB Properties received N550 million for another transaction. Adeleke stated that the company followed its standard procedure in processing the transaction, including documents signed by its Chairman.

When asked whether he could identify the origin of the N70 million transfer, Adeleke admitted he did not know its source.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel J.B. Daudu, SAN, Adeleke confirmed that he acted on instructions from his Chairman and had no personal involvement in initiating the transactions.

Regarding a separate property in Ikogosi, he clarified that the land had one Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and was partitioned into two sections labeled 1A and 3B. He stated that his company did not use house numbers or street names but rather plot numbers for documentation purposes.

Adeleke also testified that Shehu Bello purchased one of the properties but could not recall the dollar equivalent of the N550 million transaction. He stated that legal documents were signed by the company’s Chairman and given to Bello for his signature, but the signed copies were never returned to EFAB Properties.

When asked whether Bello’s name appeared in any title documents or if he ever saw him during the transactions, Adeleke answered in the negative.

Following Adeleke’s testimony, the EFCC called its second witness, Williams Abimbola, a compliance officer with the United Bank for Africa (UBA), stationed at Area 3, Garki, Abuja.

Abimbola confirmed receiving a subpoena from the EFCC and presented a copy in court. The document was admitted as Exhibit 1 without objection from the defence.

The prosecution also tendered the statement of account and account opening package for Kogi State Government House Account No. 1003889575, covering January 1, 2016, to January 31, 2024. The document was admitted as Exhibits 2P1 to P61.

Additionally, the EFCC presented the statement of account and account opening package for American International School, Abuja, Account No. 1000684346, covering September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020. These were admitted as Exhibits 521-5277, while the statement of account was marked as Exhibits 621-622.

Following the admission of these exhibits, the court adjourned the trial to March 6 and 7, 2025, for the continuation of proceedings.