Alleged N6.9bn procurement fraud: Court fixes Aug 23 for arraignment of Emefiele

By Edith Nwapi

An Abuja High Court on Thursday fixed Aug. 23 for the arraignment of suspended Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele for alleged procurement fraud.

Emefiele was to be arraigned alongside Sa’adatu Yaro and her company, April1616 Investment Limited on 20 charges bordering on procurement fraud, conspiracy and conferring corrupt advantages on his associates.

The Federal Government alleged that the suspects procured an array of about 98 luxury vehicles and armoured buses, with an estimated total value of ₦6.9 billion.

Justice Muazu Hamza, fixed the date after the counsel for Yaro told the court that his client was ill,

The prosecution did not oppose the prayer for adjournment.(NAN)

