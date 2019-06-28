The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, October 13th, 2017 arraigned one Omoniyi Ayediloya alongside his Company, Ayediloya Global Multiventures Limited, before Justice M. Aiki of the Oyo […]
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that God will visit the blood of the innocent people of Benue State and other States killed by suspected herdsmen on the killers and their sponsors, even […]
#TrackNigeria: A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday granted an order restraining Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and the State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission from acting on the preliminary report […]
Be the first to comment