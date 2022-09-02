Alleged N6.3b Fraud: EFCC to Appeal Jonah Jang,  Pam’s Acquittal

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has reacted to a court judgement which duscharged and acquitted former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, of corruption charges.

The court also acquitted a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, OSSG , Yusuf Pam.

Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC said in a statement Friday evening that the Commission has commenced appeal processes.

Uwujaren said “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to the Friday, September 2, 2022 judgment of Justice C.L Dabup of the Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos, discharging and acquitting a former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah David Jang and a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, OSSG , Yusuf Pam, of the seventeen- count charges bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of Plateau State funds to the tune of N6.3 billion.

“The Commission has initiated processes for an Appeal immediately”, EFCC said.

