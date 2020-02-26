Alleged N5m fraud: Court adjourns trial of 3 ex-DHL staff members until March 1

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Wednesday fixed March 10 for continuation of trial of three former DHL staff, who allegedly defrauded the company of N5 million.

The police charged Bako Danladi, Gabriel Alih and Emeka Ihekerem with criminal conspiracy and cheating.

Magistrate Aliyu Ushafa adjourned the matter, following the defence counsel, Joshua Daruwama’s prayer for an adjournment in order to produce in witness to court.

Danladi and Alih’s had earlier told the court that they were guided to write their confessional statement at the police station under duress.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the matter was for cross-examination of the defendants.

Tanko said the defendants were not truthful to their oath of affidavit because their statement in court was contrary to their written statement in the police station.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that between 2015 and early 2016 the defendants who were staff of DHL International, allegedly conspired and defrauded the company to the tune of N5 million.

The police alleged that the defendants used a Federal Inland Revenue Services account No 365041768 to ship parcels without the consent of DHL and shared the money.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.(NAN)