Alleged N5bn fraud: Stella Oduah, others plead not guilty

By Taiye Agbaje

Former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah, and others on Friday, pleaded not guilty to a N5 billion fraud charge preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oduah and eight others were arraigned by the EFCC before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had, on Monday, reported that Justice Ekwo fixed the date after counsel that appeared for EFCC, Hassan Liman, SAN, prayed the court to allow the defendants to take their plea, having filed the charge against them since Dec. 17, 2020.

Others arraigned alongside the ex-lawmaker, who represented Anambra North Senatorial District at the 9th National Assembly, were Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi and Chukwuma Irene Chinyere.

Others include Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd, Sobora International Ltd and others.

Oduah was arraigned on alleged N5 billion fraud and financial misappropriation while she served as Minister during the Jonathan Administration.

In the 25-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/2020, they are accused of conspiracy, money laundering and maintaining anonymous bank accounts with a commercial bank.

The proceeding was still ongoing as at the time of filing the reports.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

