Alleged N5bn fraud: ICPC re-arrest Ojerinde at Federal High Court premises 

By Taiye Agbaje

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), on Thursday, re-arrested Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The operatives of ICPC made the arrest shortly after today’s hearing before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja where Ojerinde has been standing trial on an 18-count charge bordering on diversion of public funds to the tune of N5 billion.

Ojerinde, who was being led out of the court by one of his sons to the carpark after Justice Egwuatu adjourned the trial until Feb. 15, was accosted by the anti-corruption commission’s operatives who whisked him away in their vehicle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) however, gathered that the latest arrest cannot be unconnected to the fresh facts emerging from his ongoing trial and made by the 4th prosecution witness, Mr JImoh Olabisi, former Deputy Director of Finance of JAMB.

A reliable source from the commission informed NAN that a warrant of arrest for his re-arrest was obtained from the FHC Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho.

NAN reports that the ICPC had, on July 8, 2021, arraigned the former JAMB registrar on an 18-count charge

He was said to have committed the offence during his tenure as registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO) and JAMB.

Ojerinde, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was later admitted to bail in the sum of N200 million.(NAN)