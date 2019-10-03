Alleged N54.3m fraud: EFCC re-arraigns NEMA director on amended charge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday in an FCT High Court in Maitama, re-arraigned a deputy director with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Emenike Umesi, for alleged misappropriation of N54.3 million.

EFCC Counsel, Mr Joshua Saidi, informed the court that the prosecution filed a motion dated Sept. 12, seeking to amend the charge preferred against the defendant.

The counsel for the defendant, Mr Jeph Njikoye , SAN, fid not object.

Justice Jude Okeke, then, granted EFCC leave to amend the four-count charge by adding an additional six charges.

The amended charge was, therefore, read to the defendant, who pleaded not guilty.

The six new charges added to the original four charges border on deceit as the NEMA director was alleged to have produced false documents in his bid to retire the various sums of money he collected for the agency’s operation.

Following his not guilty plea, his counsel, Njikoye urged to court to allow the defendant to continue to enjoy the bail granted him on Feb. 14.

With no objection to this by the prosecution counsel , Okeke ordered that the defendant continue to enjoy the earlier bail with the same conditions.

Okeke, then, adjourned the case until Oct. 29 for trial.

Umesi was first arraigned on Feb. 14 , on four counts of bordering on misappropriation of public fund to the tune of N54.3million.

The EFCC alleged that on Dec. 30, 2014, Umesi while serving as the Acting Director, Special Duty in NEMA allegedly misappropriated N12.8 million meant for the Agency ‘s operations .

EFCC said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 19 of Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendant, serving as deputy director in charge of the South South Zone of NEMA on Feb. 29, 2012, converted the sum of N7 .5 million meant for the agency‘s operations to his personal use.

The EFCC also accused Umesi of converting N17.9 million and N16.1 million in March, 2012 and Oct. 14, 2013 respectively to his personal use.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the allegations leveled against him.

Umesi, pleaded not guilty to the charge against him and was subsequently admitted to bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum who must live in Abuja and own landed property. (NAN )