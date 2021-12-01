Alleged N4.6bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Fani-Kayode Others’ Trial Till Jan. 24

Justice Daniel Osaigor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, adjourned till January 24, 2022 further hearing in the alleged N4.6bn fraud involving a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and others.

Fani-Kayode is standing trial alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenadi Usman, a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Yusuf Danjuma, and a company, Join-Trust Dimensions Nigeria Ltd. on a 17-count charge bordering money laundering to the tune of N4.6billion.

The defendants had pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges preferred against them.

Though counsel to the first defendant, Chief Ferdinard Orbih, was absent at today’s sitting, following a letter notifying the Court in advance, other defence counsel, including Norrison Quakers, SAN and Clement Onwuenwunor, were present.

The prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, raised no objection to the letter sent in by the defence.

He, however, told the Court that the prosecution’s investigation of the several letters that Fani-Kayode claimed to have obtained from Kubwa General Hospital and presented to court at previous sittings as an excuse for his absence showed that they were all fake.

He further added that the EFCC was “currently working on the report and will do the needful.”

The matter was, thereafter, adjourned till January 24, 2022 for continuation of trial.

At the last sitting on October 13, 2021, F.B. Ajudua had told the court that his client, Fani-Kayode, was “currently on bed rest at Kubwa General Hospital, Abuja”.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...