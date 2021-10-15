Alleged N3bn loan diversion: Judge absence stalls trial ‘whistleblower’

The absence of trial judge on Friday stalled the trial of Dr John Idumange, who raised an alarm over alleged diversion of N3 billion Agriculture loan by government officials.

The court registrar, informed parties that Justice Iniekenimi Uzakah, with Bayelsa Chief Judge Justice Kate Abiri.

The court clerks subsequently fixed Nov. 22 for continuation of trial.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Bayelsa, Biriyai Sambo, SAN, filed a suit against Idumange for misdemeanour and seditious publications against government officials.

NAN reports that a Magistrates’ Court had on March 11 in Yenagoa, ordered Idumange’s detention for 30 days, pending police investigation.

Idumange, who alleged that officials of Bayelsa government had diverted a N3 billion Agric loan and subsequently submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was arrested on March 10.

Some officials of the state government had reported to the police that Idumange had made seditious publications that maligned their persons in his claims.

However, the State High Court, Sagbama Division, granted bail to Idumange, who was also an aide on Research and Documentation and later Social Media to former Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson.

NAN reports that the case, earlier assigned to Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro, was reassigned to Justice Uzakah. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...