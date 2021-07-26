Alleged N3bn loan diversion: Court adjourns trial of ‘whistle blower’

A High Court on Monday adjourned the trial of former General Manager of Radio , John Idumange, who raised an alarm over alleged diversion of 3 billion Agric loan by government officials until July 29.

The court had on July 19, issued a bench warrant authorising the arrest of a Idumange, whose counsel, Ebikebuna Aluzu, had informed the court that the defendant was involved an accident and was hospitalised.

Justice Iniekenimi Uzakah adjourned the matter until July 29.

The judge told the prosecution team by Mrs Iyobososa Apulu, Director of Public Prosecution that the defence counsel had furnished the court with the evidence of Idumange’s injury and hospitalisation.

Although, Apulu said that the hospital records were yet to be served on prosecution, the trial judge urged both counsel to appear before him on July 29 to examine the records.

The Attorney-General and of Justice in , Biriyai Sambo, SAN, had filed a against Idumange for misdemeanour and seditious publications against government officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Magistrates’ Court had on March 11 in Yenagoa, ordered Idumange’s detention for 30 days pending Police investigation.

Idumang, who alleged that officials of Bayelsa government diverted a 3 billion Agric loan, was arrested on March 10.

officials of the Bayelsa government had reported to the Police that Idumange had made seditious publications that maligned their persons in claims.

However, the State High Court, Sagbama Division, granted to Idumange, who was also an aide on Research and Documentation and later Social Media to former Gov. Seriake Dickson.

NAN reports that the case earlier assigned to Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro was reassigned to Justice Uzakah. (NAN)

