Alleged N3bn loan diversion: change in counsel stalls whistleblower’s trial

September 10, 2021 Favour Lashem



The change in defence counsel to John Idumange, who raised an alarm diversion of N3 billion Agriculture by government officials Friday stalled in a Yenagoa High Court.


When the case called, a new counsel, Ms Ebiye Enegi who announced her appearance for Idumange prayed the court to grant a short adjournment to enable her study the case file.

She apologised for the absence of Idumange, a former General Manager of Radio Bayelsa  in court , adding that the defendant currently admission in a hospital .

The prosecution led by Mrs Iyobosa Apulu, of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Bayelsa, did not object to the adjournment.

“We do not have any objection to this request for adjournment  based a new lawyer taking over, however, it should be noted that this is one adjournment, too many in this case.

“The reasons have ranged accident to Ill health without any concrete evidence before the court, there is no detail of how the accident happened or the nature of the sickness.

”We do hope that the new defence counsel will do her utmost best and bring the defendant to court to take his plea,” Iyobosa said.

Justice Iniekenimi Uzakah subsequently adjourned the matter until Sept. 15.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Bayelsa, Biriyai Sambo, (SAN) filed a suit against Idumange for misdemeanour and seditious publications against government officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Magistrates’ Court had 11 in Yenagoa, ordered Idumange’s detention for 30 days, pending police investigation.

Idumange, who alleged that officials of Bayelsa government had diverted a N3 billion Agric and subsequently submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, arrested 10.

Some officials of the state government had reported to the police that Idumange had made seditious publications that maligned their in his claims.

However, the State High Court, Sagbama Division, granted bail to Idumange, who also an aide Research and Documentation and later Social Media to former Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson.

NAN reports that the case, earlier assigned to Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro, reassigned to Justice Uzakah. (NAN)

