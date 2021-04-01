A High Court in Bayelsa on Thursday adjourned untill April 16, the trial of a former General Manager of Radio Bayelsa, Mr John Idumange, who raised alarm over alleged diversion of N3 billion Agric loan by government officials.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Bayelsa, Biriyai Sambo (SAN), sued Idumange for misdemeanor and seditious publications against government officials, who Idumange accused of diverting the loan.

Justice I.A. Uzakah, fixed the date after counsel for Idumange, J.D. Olubowale, said there was no evidence that hearing notices had been served on other parties after the casee were reassigned.

Uzakah ordered the court registrar to serve hearing notices on all the affected parties in the case.

The judge adjourned untill April 16.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a magistrate court had on March 11 in Yenagoa, ordered Idumange’s detention for 30 days pending Police investigation.

Idumang, a former General Manager of Radio Bayelsa who alleged that officials of Bayelsa government diverted a N3 billion Agric loan was arrested on March 10 and charged to court the next day.

Some officials of the Bayelsa government had reported to the Police that Idumange had made seditious publications that maligned their persons in his claims.

However, the State High Court, Sagbama Division, granted bail to Idumange, who was an aide on Research and Documentation and later Social Media to former Gov. Seriake Dickson.

NAN reports that the cases earlier assigned to Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro were reassigned to Justice Uzakah. (NAN)

