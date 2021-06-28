Alleged N3bn diversion: Court adjourns ex-Bayelsa GM’s trial until July 19

A High Court in Bayelsa, on Monday, adjourned until July 19 the trial of a former General Manager of Radio Bayelsa, John Idumange, who raised alarm over alleged diversion of N3 billion Agric loan by government officials.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Bayelsa, Biriyai Sambo, SAN, sued Idumange for misdemeanor and seditious publications against government officials, who Idumange accused of diverting the loan.

Justice Iniekenimi Uzakah, fixed the date after Mr Ebikebuna Aluzu counsel for Idumange who was summoned for fresh arraignment told the court that the defendant who was on bail, was on his way to court.

Reacting, the trial judge said that the defendant was summoned for arraignment to take his plea and subsequently adjourned the case for plea and hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Magistrates’ Court had on March 11 in Yenagoa, ordered Idumange’s detention for 30 days pending Police investigation.

Idumang, who alleged that officials of Bayelsa government diverted a N3 billion Agric loan, was arrested on March 10 and charged to court the next day.

Some officials of the Bayelsa government had reported to the Police that Idumange had made seditious publications that maligned their persons in his claims.

However, the State High Court, Sagbama Division, granted bail to Idumange, who was also an aide on Research and Documentation and later Social Media to former Gov. Seriake Dickson.

NAN also reports that the case earlier assigned to Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro was reassigned to Justice Uzakah. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...