Alleged N3bn diversion: Absence of defense counsel stalls ‘whistle blower’s trial

The absence of defence counsel to John Idumange, a former General Manager of Radio Bayelsa, who raised an alarm over alleged diversion of N3 billion Agric loan by government officials was on Thursday stalled at a Bayelsa High Court.

When the case was called for hearing, the prosecution led by Mrs Iyobosa Apulu, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Bayelsa, noted that the bench warrant issued on the defendant, Idumange, ought to be issued against his surety.

She urged the court to issue another bench warrant on the defendant’s surety, to produce his client in court.

“We do not know the whereabouts of the defendant, who was previously on bail before the case was transfered to this court.

“But his surety can be traced and that is why we want the bench warrant be issued against the surety, to prevail on him to produce the defendant in court,” Iyobosa said.

The court had on July 19 issued a bench warrant authorising the arrest of Idumange, whose counsel, Ebikebuna Aluzu, had informed the court that the defendant was involved in an accident and was hospitalised.

Justice Iniekenimi Uzakah subsequently adjourned the matter until Sept. 10.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Bayelsa, Biriyai Sambo, (SAN) had filed a suit against Idumange for misdemeanour and seditious publications against government officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Magistrates’ Court had on March 11 in Yenagoa, ordered Idumange’s detention for 30 days, pending police investigation.

Idumange, who alleged that officials of Bayelsa government had diverted a N3 billion Agric loan and subsequently submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was arrested on March 10.

Some officials of the state government had reported to the police that Idumange had made seditious publications that maligned their persons in his claims.

However, the State High Court, Sagbama Division, granted bail to Idumange, who was also an aide on Research and Documentation and later Social Media to former Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson.

NAN reports that the case, earlier assigned to Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro, was reassigned to Justice Uzakah. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...