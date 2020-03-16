Alleged N30bn fraud: Court orders EFCC to produce witnesses in trial of ex-pensions director

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court on Monday ordered the EFCC to produce its witness on Tuesday in the trial of Phina Chidi, former Deputy Director, Pensions Department, Head of Service over alleged N30 billion fraud.

Justice Ekwo, gave the order after Chidi pleaded not guilty after she was re-arraigned on 30 counts bordering on alleged breach of trust and money laundering.

The EFCC alleged that she carried out the fraudulent act between 2009 and 2010 while in service.

Chidi was charged alongside two companies: Ijez Global Resources Limited and PAM Investment Properties Limited as the 1st,2nd and 3rd respondents respectively.

Ekwo warned the prosecution to ensure the first witness was in court on the adjourned date as failure to produce to do so, will lead to dismissal of the case.

The Judge urged the EFCC to provide documentary exhibits that would be tendered in bundles and paginated.

“The statement of the defendant will be taken seperately and I will not allow objection of documents until conclusion of trial,” he said.

He said that the bail of the defendant was to continue on the terms of the court and the International passport of the 1st defendant be deposited to the court registry.

Earlier the Prosecution Counsel, S.D Akinsanya said that she had 10 witnesses to present during trial.(NAN)