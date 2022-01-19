Alleged N29bn Fraud: Appeal Court Rules Nyako Has Case to Answer

The attempt by a former governor of Adamawa State, Vice Admiral Muritala Nyako (rtd) to terminate his money laundering trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, suffered a major setback today, Tuesday, January 18, 2022 as the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal seeking to upturn the ruling of the Federal High Court, that he has case to answer.

Nyako and others are being prosecuted by the EFCC before a Federal High Court, Abuja on 37-count criminal charges bordering alleged fraud to the tune of N29bn.

The prosecution closed its case after calling 21 witnesses through which several documents were tendered in evidence and admitted by the court.

However, rather than open his defence, Nyako opted for a no case submission, on the ground that a prima facie case was not made out against him to warrant defending himself on the charges.

Justice Okon Abang had ruled that he has a case to answer and ordered him to enter his defence.

Dissatisfied with ruling, the former governor had approached the Court of Appeal asking that the ruling of the trial court be set aside.

In a unanimous judgment today, a three-man panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal read by Justice Olabisi Ige, upheld the ruling of the trial court. The appellate court held that both oral and documentary evidence tendered against him by the EFCC effectively linked him with the alleged fraud, and ordered Nyako to defend himself in the N29bn fraud charge.

The Appeal Court described the ex-governor’s appeal was unmeritorious and consequently dismissed.

