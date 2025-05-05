Alleged N280m fraud: BDC operator testifies against businessman

A Bureau De Change (BDC) Operator, Alhaji Idris Ali, on Monday testified against Muhammad Lawal, the managing director of Faru Power Solution Limited, for allegedly defrauding

By Taiye Agbaje



Ali, while being cross examined as 1st prosecution witness (PW-1) by the defence lawyer, Yakubu Philemon, SAN, before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, insisted that some of the funds were transferred into Lawal’s company’s account.

The witness also denied paying the N280 million through a business associate, Dr Abbas Waziri.

“I make my transactions directly with the defendant my lord.

“I made some of the transfers directly to his company, Faru Power Solution Limited’s account. That is why my lawyer tendered some of the receipts in court,” he said.

When Philemon asked the witness if it was correct he made a statement on June 6, 2024, to the police where he admitted giving Dr Abbas Waziri the N280 million, Idris said it was untrue.

When the lawyer showed him one of the two statements admitted as Exhibit B in the case where Ali was quoted to have allegedly said he gave money to Waziri, the witness vehemently denied making such statement.

He said the statement he made carries his signature.

“My lord, my signature is not on this statement. I am not the one that wrote this because if I did a statement, I would have to sign it,” he said.

He insisted that the money was given to the defendant and not Waziri.

The witness though admitted that Exhibit B (the extra-judicial statements made) was his statement, he denied making the one that did not carry his signature.

The witness insisted that part of the money he gave to Lawal was the sum of $50, 000 and $60, 000 US dollars.

“It is correct that you have not tendered any evidence to show that you gave him the money?” the lawyer asked.

“Dr Abbas was there when I gave him (Lawal) as my witness and if the defendant has not received the money, he wouldn’t have written an undertaking before the court that he is going to pay me the money,” he responded.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter until June 17 and June 18 for continuation of trial

The Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, had filed a 20-count charge against Lawal over allegations bordering on advance fee fraud, among others, to the tune of N280 million.

The charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/374/2024 and filed by the I-G’s lawyer, Wisdom Madaki, before Justice Nwite, named Lawal as sole defendant.

In count one, Lawal, a resident of No. 26, Mamman Kontangora , Katampe Extension, Abuja, was alleged to have, sometime in 2024, fraudulently obtained $60,000.00 US dollars from Alhaji Idris Ali Idris under the pretence of investment in telex copy.

In count two, the suspect was alleged to have fraudulently obtained the sum of $50,000.00 US dollars from Alhaji Idris under the pretence of investment in telex copy.

Lawal was also alleged to have dishonestly obtained N10 million through account number: 1454684547 with beneficiary account name: Faru Power Solution Limited, domiciled in Access Bank Plc, from Idris Ali Idris through bank transfer under the pretext of telex copy investment.

Lawal was alleged to have fraudulently obtained N40 million in tranches through account number::. 0826205805 with account name: Sky Ville Company Solution Limited, domiciled in Access Bank Plc, from Idris through bank transfer under the pretence of telex copy investment.

The offences are contrary to Section (1) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences.

In count 15, the suspect was alleged to have converted the sum of #280 million to himself, “being property derived directly from proceed of theft with the aim of concealing the illicit origin of the money and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 and punishable under Section 18 of the Money Laundering (Prevention, and Prohibition Act 2022.”

Count 20 accused Lawal of forging a letter of allocation for Block 2B of House No. 26, Mamman Kontagora Road, Abuja.

Besides, the suspect was accused to have forged a deed of assignment purported to have been signed by Alhaji Ali Baita.

The offences are contrary to Section 362 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code, among other counts.

Lawal, who was arraigned on July 31, 2024, pleaded not guilty to all the counts and was remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing of his bail application.

Although he was admitted to N50 million bail with one surety on Aug. 14, 2024, due to his inability to meet the bail terms, the judge varied the bail conditions on Sept. 12, 2024.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)