Alleged N27bn fraud: Absence of ex-Taraba governor stalls his trial

By Edith Nwapi

The absence of a former governor of Taraba, Darius Ishaku in court on Monday stalled his trial in an Abuja high Court on Monday.

Ishaku is charged alongside a former Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Bello Yero.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC charged Ishaku and Yero with 15-count charge, bordering on criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and conversion of public funds in the state to the tune of N27billion.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Yero was however present in court.

The EFCC Counsel, Oluwaleke Atolegbe informed the court that the matter was for continuation, but the former govenor was not in court.

He said the court granted him permission to travel to attend to take care of his health.

”The first defendant is not in court. We were served with a letter by the first defendant’s counsel.

” The order of the court does not extend his stay anywhere outside the country.

” The order of the court was clear that he should be present in court today.

“The letter written by the first defendant’s counsel has not indicated when he weill be available,” he said.

Responding, Ishaku ‘ s counsel, Chris Umaru SAN , told the court that the leave granted his client to travel was given on Jan. 29 .

” My Lord, it took us about two or three weeks to process my client’s visa. He gold his visa on Feb. 24,” he said.

Umaru said his client has never been absent for his trial.

He applied for a date in June, but the court rejected.

However, Justice Slyvanius Oriji, adjourned until April 28.

NAN reports that the court on Jan. 29 granted permission Arjam, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for his routine medical check up. (NAN)