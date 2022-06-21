Alleged N24m fraud: Absence of prosecution witness stalls trial of civil servant

The absence of a prosecution counsel’s witness, in a FCT High Court on Tuesday stalled the trial of Ameh Alfred, charged with alleged N24 million land fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), charged Alfred, a civil servant with obtaining under false pretence.He pleaded not guilty to the charge.The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Richard Dauda, informed the court that his witness was absent due to ill health.Dauda however urged the court to grant an adjournment in the interest of justice.Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya adjourned the matter until Nov. 15 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC said the defendant allegedly obtained N24 million from the complainant, Mr Nwosu Iheanacho sometime in July, 2016.

The prosecution counsel alleged that the defendant collected the said sum under the pretence that the money was for the sale of a plot of land at Lugbe, Abuja.The offence, the EFCC said contravened section 1(1) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the said act. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

