Alleged N24.6m Fraud: EFCC Closes Case Against Former Benue University Hospital Chairman, Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Command, on Monday, March 7, 2022, closed its case in the ongoing trial of a former Chairman of Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Professor John Ibu alongside Chief Abukenchi Suleiman and his company, ADB Motors Ventures Nigeria Limited, before Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court, Makurdi, Benue State.

The defendants are being prosecuted on charges of conspiracy and obtaining N24, 650,000 (Twenty-Four Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) by false pretence.

They allegedly obtained the said sum from the Benue State University Teaching Hospital under the guise of purchasing a Toyota Land cruiser Prado 2018 Model which they never did. The offence is contrary to Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.

At Monday’s sitting, prosecution through its counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua, closed its case after calling two witnesses and tendering several documents as evidence. “My lord the matter is for continuation of hearing, but unfortunately, we could not secure the presence of the witness we intend to present, it is not the number of witnesses but the quality of the witness you have, in view of that, we humbly pray to close our case,” Yakua said.

Consequently, counsel to first defendant, J. J. Usman SAN and G. I. Tsees who is representing the 2nd and 3rd defendants, informed the Court of the defendant’s intention to file a no-case submission.

Justice Dogo, thereafter, adjourned the matter till May 16, 2022.

One of the counts reads:“That you, Professor John Ibu, being the Board Chairman, Benue State University Teaching Hospital, you Chief Abukenchi Suleiman, being the Managing Director, ADB Motors Ventures Nigeria Ltd and you, ADB Motors Ventures Nigeria Ltd sometime in July, 2019 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud conspired amongst yourselves and obtained the sum of N24,650,000 (Twenty Four Million Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only) from the Benue State University Teaching Hospital Board for the purchase of a Toyota Land cruiser Prado 2018 Model under false pretence that you have the capacity to supply which pretence you knew was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act”.

