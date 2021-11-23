Alleged N206.5m Fraud: Court to Rule on Defendants’ No-case Submission Jan.28

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, November 22, 2021, adjourned till January 28, 2022 for ruling on the no-case submission filed by one Osho Aluko-Kola and others, who are standing trial on a nine-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing to the tune of N206, 502,490.02 (Two Hundred and Six Million, Five Hundred and Two Thousand, Four Hundred and Ninety Naira, Two Kobo).

Aluko-Kola, who was first arraigned on July 4, 2020, is standing trial alongside six companies: Centurion Registrars Limited; United Securities Limited; Evolution Construction & Engineering Design Limited; Cities & Towers Logistics Limited, Continental Exim Nigeria Limited and Diffusion Impex Limited.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Osho Aluko-Kola, Alake Olatokunbo (now at large), Centurion Registrars Limited, United Securities Limited, Evolution Construction & Engineering Design Limited, Cities & Towers Logistics Limited, Continental Exim Nigeria Limited and Diffusion Impex Limited, between 2015 and 2019 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired to commit felony, to wit:

stealing the sum of N206,502,490.02 (Two Hundred and Six Million, Five Hundred and Two Thousand, Four Hundred and Ninety Naira, Two Kobo), property of Chief Chukwudozie Nwanneka Daniel, and committed an offence contrary to Section 411 and punishable under Section 287 (5) & (9) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against him.

The prosecution counsel, Franklin Ofoma, had, on June 23, 2021, closed the case of the prosecution, after calling four witnesses and tendering several documents to prove the case.

However, rather than open its defence on October 4, 2021, as ordered by the Court, the defence chose to apply for a no-case submission.

At today’s proceedings, the defence and prosecution adopted their written addresses with respect to the no-case submission.

The defence team urged the Court to discharge the defendants, arguing that no prima facie case was established against them by the prosecution.

Ofoma, adopting the address of the prosecution, however, urged the Court to “call the defendants to enter their defence”.

After listening to both parties, Justice Dada adjourned till January 28, 2022 for ruling.

