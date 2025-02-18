Alleged N201m fraud: Absence of EFCC witnesses stalls trial of coy CEOs

The absence of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witnesses on Tuesday stalled the trial of the Managing Director of Beligetto Holding Company Limited ,

By Joy Kaka

The absence of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witnesses on Tuesday stalled the trial of the Managing Director of Beligetto Holding Company Limited , Ayodele Raymond and four others in an FCT High Court, Zuba.

The EFCC charged Raymond alongside the group chairman of the company, Harry Samuel, Gowon Egbunu, Alhaji Nuhu Amanabo with two counts of obtaining by false pretense and fraud.

At the resumed hearing the EFCC Counsel, Khalid Sanusi, told the court that the matter was for continuation of trial, but his witnesses were not in court.

“I sincerely apologise. I have not been able to reach the witnesses and I pray for an adjournment,” he said.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya adjourned the matter until March 17 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC alleged had that the defendants conspired and obtained five units of SUV Toyota vehicles from one Adenira Jeremiah worth N201 million in 2020.

The agency further alleged that the defendants collected same under false pretence to defraud and presented Beligetto Company as having secured a contract with the Nigeria Correctional Service for supply of the said vehicles.

The offence, the anti graft agency said, contravened the provisions of sections 8(a), 1 (1)(a) and punishable under 1(3) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Fraud related Offences Act.2006.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty.

They were admitted to bail in self-recognition with strict orders to be in court on days of trial.

The court also set a N50 million bond for Beligetto Holding Company Limited.

The judge ordered accelerated hearing of the matter.(NAN)