Alleged N2.8bn Fraud: Absence of Defence Counsel Stalls Trial of Ex-NAMA MD, Ibrahim Abdulsalami, Others

October 21, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The trial of Ibrahim Abdulsalami, a Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, and others an alleged N2.8bn fraud before Babs Kuewumi the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos could not continue today, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 due to the absence of a counsel representing one of the defendants.

Abdulsalam is facing trial alongside Nnamdi Udoh (still large), Adegorite Olumuyiwa, Segun Agbolade, Clara Aliche, Joy Ayodele Adegorite, Randville Invesment Limited and Multeng Travels and Tours Limited conspiring to induce the agency to deliver the sum of N2.8billion to Delosa Limited, Air Sea Limited and Sea Schedule Systems Limited on the pretext that the money represented the cost of clearing NAMA’s consignments.

the resumed sitting today, Rachel B, a lawyer held the brief of Victor Opara, is the counsel to one of the defendants, told the court that her principal in Abuja “ his SANship programme.”

She also told the court that Opara had written a letter seeking an adjournment of the proceedings.

However, the prosecution counsel, Bilikisu -Bala, while not opposing the counsel’s request an adjournment, told the court that she not served with the letter written by Opara.

Kuewumi, came from the Ekiti Division of the Court to preside over the matter, frowned on Opara’s request an adjournment.

The Judge warned that “such will no longer be entertained.”

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,