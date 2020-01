Alleged N2.5bn fraud: ICPC, Modibbo, others to adopt written addresses

The Federal High Court Abuja has fixed Feb. 10 for counsel in the ongoing alleged N2.5 billion fraud case against the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, (NBC), Mr Ishaq Modibbo to adopt their final written addresses.

Justice Folasade Giwa-Ogunbanjo fixed the date on Thursday after the ICPC Counsel, Mr Henry Emore, moved his application requesting for extension of time to respond to the defendants’ no case submission.

When the matter was called, Emore said that the business of the day was for adoption of written addresses.

He, however, prayed the court for additional time to enable him respond to the no case submission.

“The matter is for adoption of written addresses but I have a short response to the no case submission.

“So, I have a motion seeking an order of court to extend the time for us to serve our response to the no case submission on the defendants and to deem our motion properly filed and served.”

Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo ruled that the application was ordered as prayed and adjourned the matter until Feb. 10.

News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Modibbo, Lucky Omoluwa, Chairman of Pinnacle Communications Ltd, and Dipo Onifade are facing trial over allegations of fraud in the Digital Switch Over project of the Federal Government.

The ICPC charged them with 12 counts of fraud. (NAN)

