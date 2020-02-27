Alleged N2. 4m cheating: Online marketer to file no-case-submission

An online marketer, Daniel Effah, charged with alleged N2. 4 million cheating, on Thursday informed a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada of his plan to file a no-case-submission.

NAN reports that when a no case submission is made, it basically means that the defendant is asking the court for an acquittal without it having to present a defence.

The police charged Effah with criminal breach of trust and cheating,

Defence Counsel,Godwin Haruna, told the magistrate of his client’s prayer to file no -case- submission.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa, then adjourned the matter until April 2 for hearing in the no- case-submission.

Earlier, a witness, Yarima Vrengzak, while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Emeka Ihekoronye, explained that the norminal complaint, Oyelade Akeem, reported that he gave the defendant N2.4 million to buy and sell goods for him online.

He said that the defendant promised the complaint that the money would yield profits in three months which never happened.

Vrengzak, who also took the statement of the defendant, further said that the business crashed and the capital and interest varnished.

He said that the defendant had earlier paid the complaint N520,000 and was not able to pay the balance.

Vrengzak said after the case was reported to the police station, the defendant promised to pay another N500,000 by Dec. 15, 2018 but ended up bringing N200,000 to the police station.

The prosecution alleged that Akeem reported the matter on Nov. 21, 2018.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 311 and 320 of the Penal Code Law. (NAN)