Alleged N2.2bn land scam: Court restrains Kano anti-graft agency from investigating Emir Sanusi

The Federal High Court in Kano on Friday restrained the Kano state Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission from investigating Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II over alleged N2.2 billion land scam.



The court on Thursday granted extension for the appearance of Emir on Monday, March 9.



The Monarch on Friday, filed an ex parte motion before the court against Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (1st respondent), Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, Attorney General, Kano State and the Governor as 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

Sanusi through his counsel, led by Nureini Jimoh, prayed the court to restrain the 1st and 2nd respondents (Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission and its Chairman, Muhuyi Rimingado respectively) from investigating the affairs (of the applicant) pending the hearing of the originating motion.



Justice Lewis Allagoa granted the prayer of the monarch and ordered that the status quo be maintained in the interim pending the hearing and determination of the originating motions.



“Also that the respondents are to be served with the order of the court made in this suit and other processes through the 1st respondent (Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission).”



He, therefore, adjourned the matter until March 18, for hearing.

NAN reports that the anti-graft agency had earlier invited the Emir to appear before it on Thursday, March 5, to defend himself on the fresh allegation.

But the Emir wrote to the Commission through his lawyers, Dikko and Mahmoud requested for an extension time for him to appear on March 25, which the commission rejected and gave him Monday, March 9, by 11 a.m. within which to appear.(NAN)