Alleged N14m fraud: Bank staff, 2 others know fate Dec. 8

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court will on Dec. 8 deliver judgement in the case of an ex-First Bank of Nigeria staff, Olorunwa Idowu, and two others charged with N14 million fraud.

The others are a customer, Afolabi Nasiru, and an estate developer, Bamidele Abdul-Mumuni.

Dada fixed the judgment date after adoption of written addresses by counsel to prosecution and defence.

“The case is adjourned until Dec. 8, 2020, for judgment,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the trio on a 40-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.