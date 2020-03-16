Alleged N111m fraud: Court orders “Mama Boko Haram”, others to present witnesses

A Maiduguri High Court has ordered Aisha Alkali, also called “Mama Boko Haram” to present her three witnesses on May 4 and May 5 in a case of fraud filed against her and two others.

The EFCC charged Alkali alongside Tahiru Saidu and Lawal Shoyade with five counts, bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and cheating to the tune of N111 million.

Justice Aisha Kumaliya also ordered Saidu and Shoyade to present their witnesses on May 6, May 7 and May.

Earlier, counsel to EFCC, Benjamin Manji, led two witnesses presented by the commission to buttress it case against the defendants.

Testifying, Geoffrey Uzoma, a forensic expert with the EFCC Abuja headquarters, alleged that incriminating messages were found on three cell phones and two tablets belonging to the defendants.

Also testifying, Mr Ismail Olaleye, a Detective Superintendent with Maiduguri Zonal Office of the EFCC said that the anti graft commission received petition against the defendants from Nyeuro International Limited.

Cross-examining Uzoma, Counsel to Alkali, Mr A.M Audu, asked how the phones and tablets of the defendants were transported to Abuja for forensic examination.

He also asked if electronic data from computers and phones could be manipulated and whether EFCC contacted service providers before extracting information from the phones and tablets.

Uzoma in his response said the phones and tablets were brought in an envelope with ownership attestation forms attached by the investigating officer, and that they did not contact service providers before acting on the devices.

On whether electronic data can be manipulated, Uzoma simply said, “it depends.

NAN reports that the EFCC alleged that the defendants, sometime in 2018, conspired and falsely presented to one Mohammad Umar Mohammed, purported contracts for installation and servicing of 10 pieces of Chison 600A, 2009 version deluxe ultra sound system and the supply of white beans through their non-governmental organisation (Complete Care and Aid Foundation).

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges. (NAN)